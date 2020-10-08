Thursday, October 08, 2020
     
French Open: Polish teen Iga Swiatek reaches women's final

Swiatek becomes the seventh unseeded player to reach the final in the Open era after beating Argentine qualifier Nadia Podoroska 6-2, 6-1.

Paris Published on: October 08, 2020 20:15 IST
Image Source : AP

Poland's Iga Swiatek plays a shot against Argentina's Nadia Podoroska in Paris on Friday.

Polish teenager Iga Swiatek has become the seventh unseeded player to reach the French Open final in the Open era after beating Argentine qualifier Nadia Podoroska 6-2, 6-1.

The 19-year-old Swiatek also reached her first major final.

The 131st-ranked Podoroska is the lowest-ranked woman to reach the last four at Roland Garros. She broke Swiatek in the fifth game of the second set to trail 4-1 but was broken straight back.

Swiatek will next face either two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova or Australian Open winner Sofia Kenin in Saturday's final.

