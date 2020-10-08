French Open: Polish teen Iga Swiatek reaches women's final

Image Source : AP Poland's Iga Swiatek plays a shot against Argentina's Nadia Podoroska in Paris on Friday.

Polish teenager Iga Swiatek has become the seventh unseeded player to reach the French Open final in the Open era after beating Argentine qualifier Nadia Podoroska 6-2, 6-1.

The 19-year-old Swiatek also reached her first major final.

The 131st-ranked Podoroska is the lowest-ranked woman to reach the last four at Roland Garros. She broke Swiatek in the fifth game of the second set to trail 4-1 but was broken straight back.

Swiatek will next face either two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova or Australian Open winner Sofia Kenin in Saturday's final.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage