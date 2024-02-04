Sunday, February 04, 2024
     
Davis Cup 2024: India thrash Pakistan 4-0 in play-off tie to advance to World Group I

Indian tennis team continued their dominant run against rivals Pakistan with their eighth successive win on Sunday and secured a place in the Davis Cup 2024 World Group 1. After a 2-0 lead on Saturday, India won both matches today to clinch 4-0 in Islamabad.

Sumeet Kavthale New Delhi Updated on: February 04, 2024 19:48 IST
India tennis team
Image Source : ALL INDIA TENNIS ASSOCIATION Indian Tennis team after beating Pakistan on February 4, 2024

Visiting Pakistan after 60 years, India registered two more wins on Sunday to beat Pakistan 4-0 in the Davis Cup 2024 play-off tie. Indian tennis team won their both games at Islamabad's Pakistan Sports Complex to register their eighth successive win against the neighbours and also progressed to World Group I. 

The experienced tennis ace Yuki Bhambri and Saketh Myneni registered a dominating 6-2, 7-6 win against Pakistan's Aqeel Khan and Muzammil Murtaza in the men's doubles match. Both Aqueel and Muzammil were impressive in the second set taking the game to the tie-breaker where Bhambri-Myneni walked away with a 7-6 win. 

In the fourth game, Niki Kaliyanda Poonacha also registered an easy 6-3, 6-4 win in the singles event against Muhammad Shoaib to seal the tie for India. Niki showed no signs of pressure on his Davis Cup debut and finished the game in straight sets. 

With a 2-0 lead on the opening day, India replaced Ramkumar Ramanathan with Niki Kaliyanda Poonacha with the latter making his Davis Cup debut. Pakistan also made one late change by replacing Bartkatullah with captain Aqeel Khan in the doubles match on Sunday.

India vs Pakistan David Cup 2024 results:

  1. Ramkumar Ramanathan beat Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi 6-7, 7-6, 6-0, Saturday
  2. N Sriram Balaji beat Aqeel Khan 7-5, 6-3, Saturday
  3. Yuki Bhambri/Saketh Myneni beat Aqeel Khan/Muzammil Murtaza 6-2, 7-6, Sunday
  4. Niki Kaliyanda Poonacha beat Muhammad Shoaib 6-3, 6-4, Sunday

The last match between India's Sriram Balaji and Pakistan's Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi was cancelled due to India's 4-0 lead. Indian team showed remarkable dominance in the absence of Rohan Bopanna, who retired from Davis Cup two months ago, and without the top-ranked Sumit Nagal, who pulled off from the tour due to personal reasons. 

