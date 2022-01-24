Australian Open 2022: When and Where to watch Rafael Nadal vs Denis Shapovalov match, Live Streaming Details

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Rafael Nadal is chasing record 21st Grand Slam title while tied on 20th with Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic.

20-time Grand Slam winner Rafael Nadal will next play Denis Shapovalov in his hot pursuit for an unprecedented Major haul. His rival seems to be a mismatch as far as success is concerned but made his case as the 22-year-old Canadian finished off a 6-3, 7-6 (5), 6-3 win over Olympic gold medalist Alexander Zverev on Margaret Court Arena to reach the last eight in Australia for the first time.

Shapovalov had a turbulent beginning to the year in Melbourne as he had to isolate after testing positive for COVID-19 when he arrived in Australia ahead of the year's first major, but recovered quickly to help Canada win the ATP Cup in Sydney and now reach a Grand Slam quarterfinal for the third time.

Let's take a look at the live streaming details of the Australian Open quarter-finals

Details

Rafael Nadal (6) vs Denis Shapovalov (14)

Tentative timing 8:30 AM IST/ 3:00 AM GMT (Match will take place at Rod Laver Arena after Women's singles quarterfinals match between Barbora Krejcikova and Madison Keys which begins at 7:00 AM IST / 1:30 AM GMT)

Nadal vs Shapovalov Live Telecast Details

In India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh (India subcontinent)

Sony Six will telecast the Australian Open. You can watch Live Streaming on Sony Liv and JioTV (India).

In Australia

In Australia, Nine & Stan Sport will telecast the Australian Open 2022.

In Canada

In Canada, TSN / RDS will telecast the Australian Open 2022.

In Spain

In Spain, Eurosport will telecast the Australian Open 2022.

In New Zealand

In New Zealand, Sky Sports Network will telecast the Australian Open 2022.

In the USA

In the United States, ESPN will telecast the Australian Open 2022.

In the United Kingdom

In the United Kingdom, Eurosport will telecast the Australian Open 2022.

In Serbia

In Serbia, Eurosport will telecast the Australian Open 2022.

In the Middle East

In the Middle-east nations, beIN Sports will telecast the Australian Open 2022.