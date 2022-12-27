Australian Open 2023: From Novak Djokovic to Rafael Nadal, here are top 5 players to watch for

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Nadal, Djokovic

Australian Open 2023 is scheduled to begin from the 16th of January 2023 at the Melbourne Park, While the women's final match is scheduled for 28th January and Men's final for 29th January. The 111th edition of the tournament and the first Grand slam of the year will witness a tough competition. Here are top five players to watch out for in the much-awaited Tennis tournament.

Novak Djokovic:

Djokovic is ranked number 2 in the ATP rankings with 4820 points. He win the title for three consecutive years 2019, 2020, and 2021, but couldn't participate in the 2022 edition because he was not granted a visa for being unvaccinated for Covid-19. However, the 35-year-old from Serbia who has won the Australian Open 9 times will want to reclaim the title. He has won 91 singles titles so far. He has won 1031 matches and lost 206 matches and has 83% career wins.

Performance in all four Grand Slams in 2022:

Australian Open: NA

French Open: Quarterfinals

Wimbledon: Winner

US Open: NA

Carlos Alcaraz:

Alcaraz is ranked number 1 in the ATP rankings with 6,820 points. the 19-year-old from Spain has won 6 singles titles so far. He has won 90 matches and lost 31 matches and has 74% career wins. The 2022 US Open winner made it to the 3rd round of the Australian Open in 2022 and the 2nd Round in 2021.

Performance in all four Grand Slams in 2022:

Australian Open: 3rd Round

French Open: Quarterfinals

Wimbledon: 4th Round

US Open: Winner

Rafael Nadal:

Nadal is ranked number 2 in the ATP rankings with 6,020 points i.e. 800 points behind Alcaraz, he will want to take the number one position after the first grand slam. The 36-year-old from Spain has won 92 singles titles so far. He has won 1067 matches and lost 217 matches and has 83% career wins. The defending champion had defeated Daniil Medvedev in the final to clinch the title. In 2021, he made it to the quarterfinals of the tournament.

Performance in all four Grand Slams in 2022:

Australian Open: Winner

French Open: Winner

Wimbledon: Semifinals

US Open: 4th Round

Stefanos Tsitsipas:

Tsitsipas is ranked number 4 in the ATP rankings with 5,550 points. The 24-year-old from Greece has won 9 singles titles so far. He has won 249 matches and lost 119 matches and has 68% career wins. Tsitsipas made it to the semifinals in the previous two editions of the Australian Open.

Performance in all four Grand Slams in 2022:

Australian Open: Semifinals

French Open: 4th Round

Wimbledon: 3rd Round

US Open: 1st Round

Daniil Medvedev:

Medvedev is ranked number 7 in the ATP rankings with 4065 points. The 26-year-old from Russia has won 15 singles titles so far. He has won 267 matches and lost 118 matches and has 69% career wins. Medvedev was the finalist in the last two editions of the tournament. In the 2023 edition, he will want to clinch his maiden Australian Open title.

Performance in all four Grand Slams in 2022:

Australian Open: Final

French Open: 4th Round

Wimbledon: NA

US Open: 4th Round

