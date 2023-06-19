Andy Murray wins Nottingham Open 2023, set to enter top 40 rankings for first time in five years

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Andy Murray wins Nottingham Open 2023

Andy Murray continues his dream run as he clinched the Nottingham Open 2023 title on Sunday, June 18. Three-time Grand Slam winner beat France's Arthur Cazaux by 6-4, 6-4 to clinch back-to-back titles on grass ahead of the upcoming Wimbledon 2023.

Last month, Murray won the Challenger Cup event in Surbiton to clinch his first title since 2019. He also entered the ATP top 50 rankings ahead of the French Open 2023 but later withdrew from the tournament to focus on Wimbledon. He now has recorded 10 straight wins on grass and will enter the second Grand Slam tournament of the year with boosted confidence.

With Wimbledon in two weeks' time, Great Britain's ace has been in excellent form on grass lately. With two back-to-back second-tier Challenger Cup titles, the 36-year-old veteran revealed that he enjoyed his time in Nottingham and is looking forward to his next challenge.

"It was a really good week, I really enjoyed my time here. The courts have played brilliantly, the ground staff did an excellent job," Murray said after the match. "I played really well and got better as the week went on and I'm glad to get through - on to Queen's. I'm absolutely pumped."

After the game, Murray was surprisingly greeted by all four children on the occasion of Father's Day.

“Oh my God, I didn’t know they were here,” he said. “I had no idea they were coming. They came last week for the final at Surbiton and they turned up and it started raining. So then they had to go home for the kids’ bedtime so they missed the end of the match. It’s great that they managed to come today.”

A win also confirms an ATP top 40 ranking for the Scottish ace as he boosted his chances to earn a direct seed at Wimbledon. Murray next plays in the Queen's Club Championships 2023 where he faces star Alex de Minaur in the very first round. Murray needs to reach at least the quarter-finals to earn a seed at Wimbledon.

