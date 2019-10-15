Bulgaria PM orders football chief to resign after racial abuse against England players

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES In addition to Bulgarian PM's order, the country's sports minister has further said that all the funding towards the football body will be frozen until its chief's resignation.

The Bulgarian Prime Minister on Tuesday asked the head of the country's football association to step down after England players were racially abused during an European qualifier.

"I call on Borislav Mihaylov to immediately resign as president of the Bulgarian Football Union," Prime Minister Boyko Borissov was quoted as saying by the BBC.

"After yesterday's shameful loss of the Bulgarian national team and given the bad results of our football, I ordered to end any relationship with BFU, including financial, until the withdrawal of Borislav Mihaylov from the post."

Bulgaria's minister for sports, Krasen Kralev told a Bulgarian news channel that the government's relations with the country's own football body are further suspended until its chief announces his resignation.

"A little while ago, the Prime Minister called me urgently. You know that in the last four years, the government has done a lot for the development of Bulgarian football.

"But after the recent events, having in mind the whole state of football, after yesterday’s incidents, the Prime Minister has ordered me from today to suspend any relations with the football union, including financial ones, until the resignation of Borislav Mikhailov," said Kraslev.

The match was won by England 6-0 but had to be stopped twice because of racist behaviour by home fans.

🤝 a good move credits to you M. Borissov https://t.co/28dikRPhTE — Raheem Sterling (@sterling7) October 15, 2019

England forward Raheem Sterling tweeted to describe the call for Mihaylov to resign as a "good move".