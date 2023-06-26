Team India ends successful Special Olympic World Games 2023 on a high with 202 medals, including 76 gold

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Team India ended the Special Olympics World Games 2023 with 202 medals

The Indian contingent ended its successful Special Olympic World Games 2023 campaign with a double century of medals, 202 to be exact. After a number of athletes won medals in sports such as roller skating, golf, basketball, tennis, handball and volleyball among others. The last day saw track and field athletes doing the job as six medals (2 gold, 3 silver and one bronze) were won with Aanchal Goyal (400m, Level B Female) and Ravimathi Arumugam (400m, Level C Female) stealing the limelight finishing at the top of the podium.

The final tally saw India win 76 gold medals, 75 silver and 51 bronze medals. Saket Kundu earned a rare double in track and field as he won a bronze in the Level B 400m after having already won a silver in mini javelin Level B.

It has been a successful edition of the Special Olympics for India, which happens every year. The special games started in 1968 for people of all skill levels with intellectual disability, cognitive delay and developmental disability. Speaking about the performances of Indian athletes, Special Olympics Chairperson Dr. Mallika Nadda said that these athletes have faced discrimination on several basis, hence inclusion and acceptance in the mainstream is the need of the hour.

“A huge number of our athletes have faced social discrimination of various forms, and are regarded as non-functioning members of society in various quarters. It is an obsolete thought, and an inaccurate one too. Their performance in the sporting arena prove that they are capable of great feats, or strength, speed, concentration and discipline. And I hope this opens the eyes of those on the outside and proves that we need to expand this movement further and make it more inclusive," she said.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda also congratulated the Indian athletes for their success at the Special Olympics.

