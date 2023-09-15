ISSF World Cup: Sagar Dangi finishes 6th in 10m air pistol event; Saurabh Chaudhary also misses out

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Saurabh Chaudhary

India's Sagar Dangi has qualified for the final of the 10m air pistol event at the ongoing ISSF (International Shooting Sport Federation) World Cup in Rio De Janeiro. Dangi looked in touch and held his nerves to make it to the final. He produced a shot of 581 to seal a spot in the final.

The final witnessed the domination of the Italian and Latvian shooters and Dangi ultimately finished at the sixth spot with a total score of 157.4. The Indian fans had their hopes pinned on Sagar as he had delivered an amazing performance in the World Junior Championships and clinched silver but the young Indian sensation failed to cross the last hurdle after an impactful beginning.

India had a disappointing outing in the event as star shooter Saurabh Chaudhary couldn't impress on his international return and ended in the 30th position in the qualification round. Saurabh accumulated a score of 572 and it wasn't good enough to get him a spot in the main event. He claimed a gold medal in Cairo (Egypt) in a 10m air pistol event but couldn't crack into the Indian squad for the World Championships and Hangzhou Asian Games.

Kedarling Balakrishna Uchaganve and Sharvan Kumar, who were featuring in the 20m pistol round had to remain content with the 15th and 16th spots respectively in their qualification round.

Indian contingent for the ISSF World Cup Rio De Janeiro

Women’s 25m Sports Pistol: Rahi Sarnobat, Chinki Yadav

Women’s 10m Air Rifle: Raju Narmada Nithin, Elavenil Valarivan

Women’s 50m Rifle 3-Position: Anjum Moudgil, Nischal, Ayushi Podder

Men’s 25m Rapid Fire Pistol: Neeraj Kumar, Gurpreet Singh

Men’s 10m Air Pistol: Sagar Dangi, Shravan Kumar, Saurabh Chaudhary, Balakrishna Kedarling Uchaganve

Men’s 50m Rifle 3-Position: Goldi Gurjar, Chain Singh

Men’s 10m Air Rifle: Sandeep Singh

