India TV Sports Wrap on October 5: Today's top 10 trending news stories

The Indian contingent at the Asian Games looks to bring more laurels to the nation on the 12th day of the event in Hangzhou. The women's team of Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Aditi Gopichand Swami and Parneet Kaur clinched India's first medal of the day and 82nd overall. Meanwhile, the ICC World Cup 2023 is set to kick off today in Ahmedabad. Here are the top 10 trending sports stories on October 5.
Top 10 Trending Sports News Stories
The women's compound archery team of Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Aditi Gopichand Swami and Parneet Kaur clinched India's 19th Gold medal at the Asian Games 2023
PV Sindhu loses her quarterfinal match to Chinese ace shuttler He Bing Jiao in straight games to bow out of the singles event
India women will lock horns with China in the semifinal of the hockey event at the Asian Games 2023
37-year-old Saurav Ghosal will face Eain Yow in clash for the Gold medal in singles event at the Games
Squash stars Dipika Pilliakal and Harinder Singh will compete for the Gold medal at the Games
The Indian men's Kabaddi team defeated Chinese Taipei to make its way into the semifinal of the Hangzhou Games
The Cricket World Cup is set to kickstart in India with England facing New Zealand in Ahmedabad
New Zealand's Kane Williamson, Tim Southee will be missing the tournament opener for New Zealand, while Ben Stokes is unlikely for England
A Delhi Court granted divorce to Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan from wife Aesha Mukerji
Newcastle registered a 4-1 win over PSG, while Barcelona and Manchester United defeated Porto and RB Leipzig, respectively