India TV Sports Wrap on October 5: Today's top 10 trending news stories

The Indian contingent at the Asian Games looks to bring more laurels to the nation on the 12th day of the event in Hangzhou. The women's team of Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Aditi Gopichand Swami and Parneet Kaur clinched India's first medal of the day and 82nd overall. Meanwhile, the ICC World Cup 2023 is set to kick off today in Ahmedabad. Here are the top 10 trending sports stories on October 5.

Top 10 Trending Sports News Stories

Asian Games 2023: Women's compound archery team clinches 19th Gold for India

The women's compound archery team of Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Aditi Gopichand Swami and Parneet Kaur clinched India's 19th Gold medal at the Asian Games 2023

Asian Games: PV Sindhu goes down to China's He Bing Jiao in women's singles quarterfinal

PV Sindhu loses her quarterfinal match to Chinese ace shuttler He Bing Jiao in straight games to bow out of the singles event

India women face China in hockey semifinal at Hangzhou Games

India women will lock horns with China in the semifinal of the hockey event at the Asian Games 2023

Squash icon Saurav Ghosal to meet Eain Yow in men's singles Gold medal match

37-year-old Saurav Ghosal will face Eain Yow in clash for the Gold medal in singles event at the Games

Dipika Pilliakal, and Harinder Singh to fight for Gold in mixed doubles

Squash stars Dipika Pilliakal and Harinder Singh will compete for the Gold medal at the Games

Kabaddi men's team qualifies for semifinal after beating Chinese Taipei in group game

The Indian men's Kabaddi team defeated Chinese Taipei to make its way into the semifinal of the Hangzhou Games

ICC World Cup 2023 to kick off with England vs New Zealand in Ahmedabad

The Cricket World Cup is set to kickstart in India with England facing New Zealand in Ahmedabad

Kane Williamson, Tim Southee to miss opener for Kiwis, Ben Stokes doubtful for England

New Zealand's Kane Williamson, Tim Southee will be missing the tournament opener for New Zealand, while Ben Stokes is unlikely for England

Delhi Court grants divorce to Shikhar Dhawan on grounds of cruelty by estranged wife Aesha Mukerji

A Delhi Court granted divorce to Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan from wife Aesha Mukerji

Champions League: Newcastle defeat PSG 4-1, Barcelona, Manchester United earn wins

Newcastle registered a 4-1 win over PSG, while Barcelona and Manchester United defeated Porto and RB Leipzig, respectively

