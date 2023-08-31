India TV Sports Wrap on August 31: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV India TV Sports Wrap

The ongoing US Open continues to stun and surprise spectators and experts of tennis alike as day three of the tournament witnessed a few major upsets in the men's circuit. Stefanos Tsitsipas and runner-up of the last season Casper Ruud lost their respective round two matches to bow out of the tournament while Novak Djokovic advanced into the third round. The cricket fans also have their hands full with several nations currently indulged in high-octane contests across the globe. All of that and more in today's top 10 trending sports news stories on August 31.

Top 10 Trending Sports News Stories

New Zealand captain Tim Southee pips Shakib Al Hasan to become highest wicket-taker in T20Is

Tim Southee of New Zealand has left Bangladesh's star allrounder Shakib Al Hasan behind to become the leading wicket-taker in the shortest format of the sport.

Asian Hockey 5s World Cup Qualifier: India lose to Pakistan following dominant win over Oman

India faced a narrow defeat at the hands of arch-rivals Pakistan before registering a dominant triumph over Oman.

ENG vs NZ: Brydon Carse, Dawid Malan and Harry Brook shine as England trounce New Zealand in first T20I

The Jos Buttler-led side drew first blood in the ongoing T20I series by winning the opening T20I at Chester-le-Street on Wednesday.

SA vs AUS: Mitchell Marsh, Tanveer Sangha and Tim David lead Australia's blitzkrieg against South Africa

Australia put up a clinical performance in the first T20I of the three-match series against South Africa to claim victory.

US Open: Upsets galore as Stefanos Tsitsipas, Casper Ruud bow out; Novak Djokovic, Swiatek move to 3rd round

The third day of the ongoing US Open 2023 saw a lot of upsets as Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas and Casper Ruud crashed out.

IOA chief PT Usha to audition for Commonwealth Games Federation vice-president's post

PT Usha will be contesting the upcoming Commonwealth Games Federation elections for the post of vice-president.

Hardik Pandya opens up on India vs Pakistan cricketing rivalry

India's star allrounder Hardik shared his thoughts on the India-Pakistan cricketing rivalry.

Babar Azam closes in on Saeed Anwar to score most centuries for Pakistan in ODIs

Babar Azam is just inches away from scoring the most centuries for Pakistan in ODI cricket.

Asia Cup 2023: Bangladesh to lock horns with Sri Lanka in their tournament opener

The Shakib Al Hasan-led side will challenge the defending champions on day two of the ongoing Asia Cup.

India set to bid for 2027 World Athletics Championships: Chopra

Olympic and World Athletics Championship gold medallist Neeraj Chopra belives that India will be bidding for the 2027 World Athletics Championships.

