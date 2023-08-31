New Zealand captain Tim Southee pips Shakib Al Hasan to become highest wicket-taker in T20Is

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Tim Southee

New Zealand's skipper in T20Is Tim Southee became the highest wicket-taker in T20I cricket on Wednesday, August 30 as he dismissed English opener Jonny Bairstow at Chester-le-Street in the first T20I of the four-match series to claim his 141st scalp.

Leading into the game Southee was the joint-leading wicket-taker in the shortest format of the sport alongside Bangladesh's star allrounder Shakib Al Hasan. The two players were tied at the top with 140 wickets each to their names. However, Southee has taken a one-wicket lead and the record sits with him for now as Bangladesh are not going to play a T20I soon.

Defending a total of 139, Southee got the first breakthrough for the visitors in the game as he got a delivery to shape away from Bairstow. The right-handed batter just poked at it and ended up nicking it to Daryl Mitchell in the slip cordon. However, Southee's breakthrough didn't have a lasting impact as the pair of Dawid Malan and Harry Brook took the game away from the visitors.

England lost just three wickets before they sealed the game in the 14th over with 36 balls to spare. Despite achieving a huge personal milestone Southee wouldn't be pleased a lot as New Zealand face a stern challenge to win the series or even make a strong comeback against the current T20 world champions.

Southee is one of the most senior-most pros in New Zealand's set-up at the moment. Having made his T20I debut against the Three Lions on February 2, 2008, the right-arm pacer has come a long way in his T20I career. Southee has played a total of 111 T20Is and snared 141 wickets with the help of two five-wicket hauls and a four-for. His best bowling figures (5/18) in the format came against Pakistan while playing in Auckland in 2010.

