Asian Games 2023 Live Updates: India in pursuit of more medals in athletics and boxing

Day 10 of the ongoing Asian Games will witness the Indian men's cricket team's debut at the continental event. The women's cricket team had a successful Asian Games campaign that ended with them bagging the gold medal after a win over Sri Lanka in the summit clash. Other than the men's cricket team, the Indian men's kabaddi team will also kickoff its campaign with a fixture against Bangladesh. In individual events, the Tokyo Olympic bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain will compete in her semifinal bout on Tuesday, October 3 and a win will ensure a place in the Paris Olympics 2024.

