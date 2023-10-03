Asian Games 2023 Live Updates: India in pursuit of more medals in athletics and boxing

The Indian women's hockey team is about to feature in its final group stage fixture against Hong Kong. A win here will propel India into the semis.
India's Tejaswin Shankar is on top with 5786 points at the moment as we continue to roll on with the discuss throw event. We still have three more events left - pole vault, javelin throw and 1500 m.
India's 4x400m relay team comprising Muhammed Anas, Nihal Joel, Amoj Jacob and Mijo Chacko Kurian clocks 3:03.81 to finish on top in the heats to qualify for the finals.
It's an all India women's compound individual event semifinal with Jyothi Surekha Vennam taking on Aditi Swami. Regardless of who wins, India will be assured a medal. The match is scheduled to start at 8:50 AM (IST).
There is more kabaddi action coming your way as the Indian women's team will take on South Korea at 1:30 PM today in a group stage fixture.
After conceding the opening set, the Indian men's team is leading the second one 10-5 against South Korea in a group fixture.
India's Jyothi Surekha Vennam beats Adel Zhexenbinova of Kazakhstan 147-144 in the women's compound quarterfinals to qualify for the semifinals.
The Indian men's team gets off to a flying start after a dominant victory 55-18 over Bangladesh.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of day 10 of the ongoing Asian Games in Hangzhou. After a record-breaking Sunday (October 1), the Indian contingent witnessed a decent outing across disciplines on October 2 and hence Tuesday (October 3) will be an opportunity to bag more medals in athletics and disciplines. Stay tuned to our live blog for all the instant updates from Hangzhou.
Top News
Related Other Sports News
Latest News