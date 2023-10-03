Tuesday, October 03, 2023
     
Asian Games 2023 Live Updates: India in pursuit of more medals in athletics and boxing

After a relatively quiet Monday, the Indian contingent would look to push for more medals on October 3. India begin day 10 of the ongoing Asian Games in Hangzhou with 13 gold, 24 silver and 23 bronze medals and is placed on the fourth position on the points table.

October 03, 2023 7:39 IST
Muhammed Anas Yahiya
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Muhammed Anas Yahiya

Day 10 of the ongoing Asian Games will witness the Indian men's cricket team's debut at the continental event. The women's cricket team had a successful Asian Games campaign that ended with them bagging the gold medal after a win over Sri Lanka in the summit clash. Other than the men's cricket team, the Indian men's kabaddi team will also kickoff its campaign with a fixture against Bangladesh. In individual events, the Tokyo Olympic bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain will compete in her semifinal bout on Tuesday, October 3 and a win will ensure a place in the Paris Olympics 2024.

  • Oct 03, 2023 7:39 AM (IST) Posted by Kumar Rupesh

    Hockey

    The Indian women's hockey team is about to feature in its final group stage fixture against Hong Kong. A win here will propel India into the semis.

  • Oct 03, 2023 7:32 AM (IST) Posted by Kumar Rupesh

    Decathlon

    India's Tejaswin Shankar is on top with 5786 points at the moment as we continue to roll on with the discuss throw event. We still have three more events left - pole vault, javelin throw and 1500 m.

  • Oct 03, 2023 7:23 AM (IST) Posted by Kumar Rupesh

    Athletics

    India's 4x400m relay team comprising Muhammed Anas, Nihal Joel, Amoj Jacob and Mijo Chacko Kurian clocks 3:03.81 to finish on top in the heats to qualify for the finals.

  • Oct 03, 2023 7:20 AM (IST) Posted by Kumar Rupesh

    Archery

    It's an all India women's compound individual event semifinal with Jyothi Surekha Vennam taking on Aditi Swami. Regardless of who wins, India will be assured a medal. The match is scheduled to start at 8:50 AM (IST).

  • Oct 03, 2023 7:15 AM (IST) Posted by Kumar Rupesh

    Kabaddi

    There is more kabaddi action coming your way as the Indian women's team will take on South Korea at 1:30 PM today in a group stage fixture.

  • Oct 03, 2023 7:12 AM (IST) Posted by Kumar Rupesh

    Sepaktakraw

    After conceding the opening set, the Indian men's team is leading the second one 10-5 against South Korea in a group fixture.

  • Oct 03, 2023 7:09 AM (IST) Posted by Kumar Rupesh

    Archery

    India's Jyothi Surekha Vennam beats Adel Zhexenbinova of Kazakhstan 147-144 in the women's compound quarterfinals to qualify for the semifinals. 

  • Oct 03, 2023 7:03 AM (IST) Posted by Kumar Rupesh

    Kabaddi

    The Indian men's team gets off to a flying start after a dominant victory 55-18 over Bangladesh.

  • Oct 03, 2023 7:00 AM (IST) Posted by Kumar Rupesh

    Good morning folks!

    Hello and welcome to the live coverage of day 10 of the ongoing Asian Games in Hangzhou. After a record-breaking Sunday (October 1), the Indian contingent witnessed a decent outing across disciplines on October 2 and hence Tuesday (October 3) will be an opportunity to bag more medals in athletics and disciplines. Stay tuned to our live blog for all the instant updates from Hangzhou.

