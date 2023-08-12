International Hockey Federation abandons trial of new penalty-corner rules, confirms FIH president

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Dylan Martin and Jeremy Hayward of the Kookaburras defend a corner during game 2 of the International Hockey Test Series between Australia and India at MATE Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Adelaide, Australia.

The International Hockey Federation (FIH) has decided to abandon the trials of the widely discussed penalty corner rule amid opposition to the same from several corners. The apex governing body has come to the conclusion that it doesn't want to play around with the present set of rules and regulations involving the rule.

The incumbent FIH president Tayyab Ikram mentioned that the format that was being followed during the trials will not be taken into account going forward. He also assured that FIH is going to stick to the current set of rules as far as the penalty corner is concerned.

"FIH has decided to put on hold and abandon the new penalty corner rule trial. The format that was being considered during the trial will not be taken into consideration anymore.

"But, I have already instructed to have a re-evaluation of further options, and we are in big favour to keep the existing PC rule. If it will be a different change, it would be around the same format, but in more dynamic ways," Ikram said on the sidelines of the ongoing Asian Champions Trophy in Chennai.

As per the proposed rule change, all the attackers barring the pusher (at the backline) should start five metres outside the 'D' (also known as the striking circle). To ensure the safety of the defenders in play, the ball ought to travel outside the dotted line before it can be brought back into the 'D' for a shot on the target (goal).

Had it been enforced, then as per an argument it would have allowed more breathing space for the defenders sprinting out of the goal post to defend drag-flicks aimed at the goal and generally travelling at the speed of around 150 kmph.

"In any case, we will not compromise on any measure that would lead to dangerous play and challenge the safety of our athletes. We need to ensure their safety," Ikram mentioned.

"We want to keep the penalty corner as compact as possible, as it is not only enhancing goal scoring but also giving glamour to our sport. We want to keep it that way.

"(But) We will continue to collect data about where the injuries are happening more, whether in the field or during penalty corners," he concluded.

Latest Sports News