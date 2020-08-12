Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Paris Saint-Germain vs Atalanta Champions League Live Streaming in India: Watch PSG vs ATA live football match

Paris Saint-Germain vs Atalanta Champions League Live Streaming in India: Atalanta's first season in the Champions League began with three group-stage losses. The northern Italian side fought back to advance to the knockout phase and now find two wins from the final as Italy's sole remaining representative. The reconfigured final-eight format means there's only one match on neutral territory at Benfica against PSG rather two legs home and away. It looks like a mismatch, with the French treble winner's revenue and wage bill far exceeding Atalanta's budget. But Atalanta was Serie A's highest-scoring team in a run to a second consecutive third-place finish. Josip Ilicic, who scored five goals across the two last-16 games against Valencia, hasn't travelled to Lisbon for personal reasons. PSG are set to be missing forward Kylian Mbappe from the starting lineup as he has been recovering from an ankle injury. Here are the details of when and where to watch PSG vs Atalanta live football match online and on television.

Paris Saint-Germain vs Atalanta Champions League Live Streaming

When is the Champions League quarterfinals PSG vs Atalanta?

The Champions League quarterfinals PSG vs Atalanta will take place on Sunday, August 13.

What are the timings of Champions League quarterfinals PSG vs Atalanta?

The Champions League quarterfinals PSG vs Atalanta will start at 12.30 AM IST.

Where is the Champions League quarterfinals PSG vs Atalanta being played?

The Champions League quarterfinals PSG vs Atalanta will be played at the Estádio da Luz.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Champions League quarterfinals PSG vs Atalanta?

The Champions League quarterfinals PSG vs Atalanta will broadcast on Sony TEN 2 and Sony TEN 2 HD.

Where can you live stream the Champions League quarterfinals PSG vs Atalanta?

The Champions League quarterfinals PSG vs Atalanta will live stream on SonyLIV.

