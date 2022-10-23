Sunday, October 23, 2022
     
  5. Premier League: Late show rescues point for Manchester United, Liverpool suffer 1-0 defeat against Forrest

Premier League: Late show rescues point for Manchester United, Liverpool suffer 1-0 defeat against Forrest

Premier League: Manchester United rescued a late point against Chelsea as Casemiro scored a 93rd-minute equaliser. Liverpool on the other hand suffered a 1-0 defeat against Nottingham Forrest

Premier League
Image Source : GETTY Premier League: Late show rescues point for Manchester United, Liverpool suffer 1-0 defeat against Forrest

Highlights

  • Casemiro equalised in the 94th minute for Manchester United
  • Jorginho had given the lead to Chelsea in the 87th minute
  • Both Chelse and United now occupy a top four spot

Manchester United needed a late rescue act against Chelsea after they grabbed an equaliser in the 94th minute. The Red Devils who were trailing through the late Jorginho penalty continued their unbeaten run against Chelsea which now extends to 10 matches. It was back to the drawing boards for Chelsea who are still unbeaten under Graham Potter but will now need to brace themselves having dropped points in back-to-back matches.

Casemiro earned Manchester United a stoppage-time point at Chelsea as a captivating tactical battle between Erik ten Hag and Graham Potter ended 1-1 at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea looked to have snatched all three points when Jorginho coolly tucked away an 86th-minute penalty after substitute Scott McTominay mindlessly hauled Armando Broja to ground in the area.

But, in the fourth minute of time added on, Casemiro capped an impressive individual display as his header was clawed onto the post by Kepa Arrizabalaga and just about crossed the goal line after coming down off the post.

Cristiano Ronaldo's absence was felt as United dominated the opening half hour by failed to score. Their grip on the game loosened before the break as an inspired tactical change from Potter, the introduction of Mateo Kovacic and switch to a back four, breathed life into Chelsea.

The Premier League table remains as it was after the draw, with Chelsea remaining fourth after extending their unbeaten start to life under Potter to eight games, and United staying fifth as their unbeaten run in all competitions stretched to six matches.

 

Liverpool suffer Forrest defeat

Liverpool on the flip side will need to pick themselves up as the Reds were downed 1-0 by Nottingham Forrest at the City ground. A second half goal from Taiwo Awoniyi earn Forrest the win as they try to get out of the relegation zone. The stunning win saw Liverpool miss out on a Top six place as the Premier League (PL) season takes decisive turn.

 

