Premier League | Aston Villa upset Tottenham at their home; Nottingham hold Chelsea

Premier League | Unai Emery's Aston Villa on Sunday defeated Antonio Conte's Tottenham Hotspur at their home as Hotspur's struggle continued in the ongoing edition of the Premier League. Villa outclassed the Harry Kane-led men by 2-0 to hand them their fifth loss in the season. Meanwhile, Nottingham Forest held Chelsea in the other game by 1-1.

Antonio Conte's side has now conceded first in its last 10 matches, with Tottenham fifth in the standings following its latest disappointment. Emiliano Buendia took advantage of an error by Hugo Lloris in the Spurs goal to open the scoring at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Douglas Luiz doubled the advantage to secure a second consecutive away league victory for midtable Villa, which has won three of its last four league games.

Tottenham has endured a poor string of results with just two victories in the club's last seven games undermining its push for a top-four finish. Even though Conte guided the club into the Champions League last season, he described that achievement as a “miracle” and insisted he will continue to be realistic with the club. “I know what is the (financial) reality because I am the coach,” Conte said after the game.

"If you ask me if I'm scared, I'm not scared. I believe in my work, I believe in these players, but don't ask me for things I cannot promise you,” he added. Spurs struggled to create chances throughout against Villa and players were booed off after a third home defeat in their last five games. Liverpool can climb above Tottenham by winning at Brentford on Monday.

Chelsea was held 1-1 at Nottingham Forest in the other Premier League match on Sunday. Forest's impressive performance was marred by alleged homophobic chanting from some home supporters toward travelling fans. Chelsea's official LGBTQ+ supporters' group took to Twitter toward the end of the first half to “totally condemn” the chant it said could be heard during a match which was shown live on Sky Sports.

Forest said in a statement shortly after full-time: “The club are aware of reports concerning chants aimed at Chelsea supporters from a minority of fans this evening and do not condone any type of discriminatory or offensive behaviour. The matter will be investigated.

