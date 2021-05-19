Lionel Messi closer to leaving as Barcelona plan major squad overhaul

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES File photo of Lionel Messi.

The clouds of uncertainty over Lionel Messi's stay at Barcelona continues to grow thicker as club's newly-elected president Joan Laporta said that club need to go a squad overhaul after a below satisfactory performance in the season.

Messi threatened to leave the club last season after letting know of his grievances against the previous club management in Josep Bartomeu. The rumours died down with Laporta coming back to power again as the duo has always shared a coordial relationship. However, Laporta's recent statement after the club only managed to win the Copa del Rey, suggested that many big stars will quit the club this season.

"I said that I'd evaluate at the end of the season depending on the results and performances," Laporta was quoted as saying by Marca.

"We won the Copa del Rey, and we're proud of that, but we were knocked out of the Champions League early and LaLiga [Santander] was lost incomprehensibly.

"From my point of view, you'll see that a lot of decision have to be made, starting next week. We'll comment on them then. We have to work hard and and have a competitive team in the Champions League and domestically.

"When I say that this is the end of a cycle, it's because that's what I think is necessary."