FIFA World Cup 2022: All you need to know about FIFA WC Quarterfinals - teams, schedule, format

After an exhilarating Round of 16 in the FIFA World Cup 2022, eight teams have made to the quarterfinal stage as the likes of Argentina, Brazil are joined by European heavyweights England and France. The last 16 stage came to an end on Tuesday (December 6) as Portugal thumped Switzerland 6-1 while Morocco also booked their place in the last eight for the first time. With a place in the semifinal up for grabs, here is a look at all the quarterfinal fixtures.

Who are through to the quarterfinals of the FIFA World Cup 2022?

After absorbing a Round of 16 the likes of Argentina, Netherlands, France, England, Croatia, Brazil, Morocco and Portugal made it through to the Quarterfinals of the FIFA World Cup 2022.

When will the ties take place?

The ties will take place on Friday (December 9) and Saturday (December 10).

What is up for stake?

The winner of the quarterfinal of the FIFA World Cup 2022 will play in the semifinal and will be guaranteed least two more matches at the prestigious event.

Are there any former champions in the last eight?

Yes, former champions like England, defending champions France, Argentina, and five-time champions Brazil are through to the last eight of the tournament.

Is any time making the Round of 16 for the first time?

Yes, Morocco are making their first appearance of the World Cup quarterfinal of the FIFA World Cup.

When is the final of the FIFA World Cup 2022?

The final of the FIFA World Cup 2022 will be played on

Schedule for FIFA World Cup 2022 Quarterfinal

Friday, December 9

Croatia vs Brazil, Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, 8:30 PM IST

Saturday, December 10

Netherlands vs Argentina, Lusail Iconic Stadium in Lusail, 12:30 AM IST (Friday late night)

Morocco vs Portugal, Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, 8:30 PM IST

Sunday, December 11

England vs France, Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, 12:30 AM (Saturday late night)

