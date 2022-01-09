FA Cup 2021-22 Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast

Follow us on Image Source : AP PHOTO File photo of Arsenal players.

What time will the Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal match kick-off?

In hunt of their 15th FA Cup title, Arsenal will begin their hunt in the third round against Nottingham Forest on Sunday night. The Gunners kicked off 2022 with a 2-1 defeat to Manchester City at the Emirates, while Forest's proposed encounter with Barnsley was called off. Gunners certainly can't afford to take their rivals lightly on the night as, since manager Steve Cooper's arrival, the team has improved on their performance and have made a surge in the Championship points table.

The FA Cup 2021-22 fixture between Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal will kick off at 10:40 PM IST on Sunday.

What TV channel will show the Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal match?

The FA Cup fixture Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal will be live on Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD

How to live stream the Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal fixture?

The FA Cup fixture Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal will be live-streamed on Sony Liv and Jio TV.