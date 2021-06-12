Euro 2020: Denmark-Finland game to restart; Christian Eriksen 'stable'

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Denmark-Finland game to restart; Christian Eriksen 'stable'

The Euro 2020 match between Denmark and Finland is set to resume at 8:30 pm local time, confirmed UEFA while informing that Christian Eriksen is 'stable' in the hospital.

UEFA, in a series of tweet, said both teams have decided to complete the game even though Eriksen was taken to a hospital after collapsing on the field near the end of the first half. The Danish soccer federation also stated that Eriksen is awake.

The last few minutes of the first half will be played followed by 'a short break' before the second half.

"Following the request made by players of both teams, UEFA has agreed to restart the match between Denmark and Finland tonight at 20:30 CET.

The last four minutes of the first half will be played, there will then be a 5-minute half-time break followed by the second half," tweeted UEFA.

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin also wished Eriksen a speedy recovery. "Moments like this put everything in life into perspective. I wish Christian a full and speedy recovery and pray his family has strength and faith..."

"At these times, the unity of the football family is so strong and he and his family carry with them the good wishes and prayers of everyone. I heard of fans of both teams chanting his name. Football is beautiful and Christian plays it beautifully," the tweet read.