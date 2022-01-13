Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES File photo of Liverpool's Fabinho (left) and Arsenal's Pierre Emerick Aubameyang.

EFL Cup 2021-22 Liverpool vs Arsenal LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Carabao Cup Watch Online, TV

Liverpool's match against Arsenal will finally go ahead after the controversy surrounding a batch of false COVID-19 positive cases of the Reds. The rescheduled first leg of the EFL Cup semifinal will take place on Thursday night with the two clubs vying for a spot in the final against either Tottenham Hotspur or Chelsea. Arsenal supporters were less than impressed when the news of Liverpool's apparent COVID-19 outbreak forced the postponement of the first leg at the Emirates Stadium, and Jurgen Klopp's admission that most of the Reds' cases were false positives has reportedly not gone down well with many a club in the country.

Liverpool could supposedly face an investigation into their batch of false positives - with such a high number considered almost impossible - but a mixture of youth and experience did their talking on the pitch as Shrewsbury Town fell to a 4-1 defeat in the FA Cup at the weekend.

What time will the Liverpool vs Arsenal EFL Cup match kick-off?

The EFL Cup 2021-22 fixture Liverpool vs Arsenal will kick off at 01:15 am IST on Thursday night (Friday morning), January 14, at Anfield.

What TV channel will show the Liverpool vs Arsenal EFL Cup match?

The EFL Cup match Liverpool vs Arsenal will get televised on Colors Infinity in India.

How can I live stream the Liverpool vs Arsenal EFL Cup fixture?

The EFL Cup match Liverpool vs Arsenal can be live-streamed on the Voot app as well as on Jio TV.