Ben White replaces Trent Alexander-Arnold in England's squad for Euro 2020

The 23-year-old Brighton defender made his England debut after coming off the bench in a 1-0 win over Austria last Wednesday.

London Published on: June 07, 2021 15:08 IST
England's Ben White, left, challenges for the ball with
Image Source : AP

England's Ben White, left, challenges for the ball with Romania's Denis ALibec during the international friendly soccer match between England and Romania in Middlesbrough, England, Sunday, June 6

Ben White has been called into England's squad for the European Championship to replace the injured Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The 23-year-old Brighton defender made his England debut after coming off the bench in a 1-0 win over Austria last Wednesday. He started alongside Tyrone Mings in Sunday's 1-0 win over Romania in England's last warm-up before the tournament.

Everton defender Ben Godfrey and Southampton midfielder James Ward-Prowse were other options to replace Alexander-Arnold in the 26-man squad after being part of Gareth Southgate's larger group.

England's first game at the rescheduled Euro 2020 tournament is on Sunday against Croatia.

