AIFF secretary general Shaji Prabhakaran terminated on account of trust deficit

The All India Football Federation terminated its secretary general Shaji Prabhakaran owing to "trust deficit" on Wednesday, November 8.

As per a PTI report, the president of AIFF (the apex governing body of football in India), Kalyan Chaubey issued a termination letter to Prabhakaran to put an end to his one-year and two-month-long association with the administrative body.

"The AIFF president has issued the termination letter to Prabhakaran. He is no longer the AIFF Secretary General," AIFF vice-president NA Haris told PTI.

"Deputy secretary general Satyanarayan M will discharge his duties as acting secretary general," he added.

As per reports, the AIFF president and some of its executive committee members were not happy with the way Prabhakaran was carrying out his responsibilities and that seems to be the major reason behind his sudden ouster from the organisation.

"The post of the secretary general is a paid post and he was not appointed by the executive committee. The president has the power to appoint and remove the secretary general. So the president issued the termination letter," said Haris.

Meanwhile, the Indian Super League, India's premier football competition is operating in a full-fledged manner at the moment. FC Goa are currently occupying the apex position on the points table with four wins in five games. They have a total of 13 points to their credit. Kerala Blasters FC are second on the ladder with four wins, a draw and a loss. They also have 13 points in their kitty but are behind Goa on Goal Difference (GD). Goa have a GD of 6 whereas Kerala have a GD of 3.

On the other hand, Mumbai City FC and Mohun Bagan Super Giant are the two other undefeated teams in the ongoing season. Mohun Bagan have played four and won all their four fixtures whereas Mumbai have featured in five ties thus far and won three out of those. Two of their games have resulted in a draw.

Mohun Bagan are third while Mumbai are fourth on the ladder.

