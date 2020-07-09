Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Will assess the extent of Jordan Henderson's injury, says Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has said the club will wait and watch how serious Jordan Henderson's injury is after the club captain hurt his knee during the Premier League champions' 3-1 win over Brighton.

Henderson's stunning strike had put Liverpool 2-0 ahead in the eighth minute at the Amex Stadium, but the England midfielder collided with Yves Bissouma late in the second half and had to be replaced by James Milner.

"I don't know what it is exactly but it looks like the knee. We will see. We will have to make scans but we know that it's not nothing, so that's already enough," Klopp told Sky Sports.

When asked in his post-match press conference if Henderson had left the stadium on crutches, Klopp said: "I don't know, I've had press since the game was over pretty much, so I have no idea how he left the dressing room."

On the win Klopp said: "For their (Brighton's) build-ups, we had a super solution and I liked how we did it. We don't have an influence on what the other team is doing, we have to react," he said.

"We did pretty well in most of the situations but when you lose the ball in the wrong moment then they have the advantage. They deserved their goal but then we scored the third, we could have scored more, we had really big chances but all good."

Brighton manager Graham Potter, meanwhile, said he was happy with how his team handled Liverpool.

He told Sky Sports: "I think we played well. Over the course of the game, we gave a really good account of ourselves, especially going 2-0 down in the manner that we did. Liverpool smelt blood, if you like, because we gifted them a couple of goals so we showed great personality to drag ourselves back into the game.

"We created some chances before we scored a really good goal so we put a lot into that game and there's a lot of positives for us."

