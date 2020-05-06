Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Safety of fans more important than football, feels John Stones

Manchester City defender John Stones wants to get back on the football ground but has urged the authorities to resume matches in the country only 'at the right time'.

Premier League football has been suspended since March in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic and Stones feels the safety of fans and players is more important than the game itself.

"We all want football back, me more than anyone, but I want it to be at the right time and I want it to be safe for everyone," Stones told CityTV as per Daily Mail.

"For me as a player, you want to be playing in stadiums full of fans and the fans want to come to the game.

"If they can't get to it, they'll watch it on TV, but that's the love and passion everyone knows and loves," he added.

France, Belgium and Netherlands have already called off their respective league looking at the virus threat but football associations in England, Spain, Germany and Italy are trying their best to complete the season.

Manchester City were placed at the second spot on the Premier League table when the season was abruptly halted. The defending champions remain 25 points (one game in hand) behind league leaders Liverpool, who are chasing their first top-flight title in 30 years.

