Real Madrid vs Manchester City Live Streaming, UEFA Champions League: Watch RM vs MCI Live on SonyLIV

Real Madrid vs Manchester City Live Streaming, UEFA Champions League:

When is the UEFA Champions League match Real Madrid vs Manchester City?

In the blockbuster round-of-16 clash in the Champions League, Real Madrid will host Manchester City at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday night. The stakes will be high for both the sides as Zinedine Zidane's men will eye a successful European campaign after a poor run in the previous season, where they lost to Ajax at the same stage. Pep Guardiola, meanwhile, may well have a final chance to steer City to their maiden Champions League glory in as many as two years, as the club has been handed a suspension from participating in the tournament. However, Pep has insisted that his players will be keeping the developments outside football aside when they step on the pitch to take on Real. Here, you can find the full details on when and where to watch Real Madrid vs Manchester City Live Streaming in the UEFA Champions League. You can watch RM vs MCI Live on SonyLIV and TV Telecast on Sony TEN.

The UEFA Champions League match Real Madrid vs Manchester City will take place on Thursday, 27 February 2020.

Where is the UEFA Champions League match Real Madrid vs Manchester City being played?

The UEFA Champions League match Real Madrid vs Manchester City will be played at Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid.

What are the timings of UEFA Champions League match Real Madrid vs Manchester City?

The UEFA Champions League match Real Madrid vs Manchester City will start at 01:30 AM IST.

Which TV channel will broadcast the UEFA Champions League match Real Madrid vs Manchester City?

The UEFA Champions League match Real Madrid vs Manchester City will broadcast on Sony Ten 2 and HD.

Where can you live stream the UEFA Champions League match Real Madrid vs Manchester City?

The UEFA Champions League match Real Madrid vs Manchester City will live stream on SonyLIV.