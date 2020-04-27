Everton miffed as Moise Kean holds house party amid coronavirus outbreak

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Everton miffed as Moise Kean holds house party amid coronavirus

English Premier League club Everton said it is "appalled" as local media reported that striker Moise Kean hosted a house party in the midst of coronavirus lockdown.

Everton did not name the player in their statement which expressed their anger and disappointment as Britain already has nearly 150,000 confirmed Covid-19 cases and the death toll surpassed 20,000, reports Xinhua news agency.

"Everton are appalled to learn of an incident in which a first-team player ignored government guidance and club policy in relation to the coronavirus crisis," read the club statement.

"The club has strongly expressed its disappointment to the player and made it clear that such actions are completely unacceptable," it added.

The Premier League has been suspended since last month.

Meanwhile, English giants Arsenal became the first Premier League team to set a date for resumption of players training in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.

Arsenal, who are currently placed ninth in the top division, announced they will allow players to return to training but they will have to follow government's social distancing protocols.

"Players will be permitted access to our London Colney training grounds next week," an Arsenal spokesperson was quoted as saying by Daily Mail.

"Access will be limited, carefully managed and social distancing will be maintained at all times. Players will travel alone, do their individual workout and return home."

