Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Diego Forlan outlines coaching wish for Sao Paulo and Internacional

Former Uruguay international striker Diego Forlan has revealed a desire to one day coach Sao Paulo or their Brazilian rivals Internacional.

Forlan's father, Pablo, played for Sao Paulo as a defender from 1970 to 1976 and while Diego wasn't yet born, the 40-year-old feels a strong connection with the club.

"I always wanted to play for Sao Paulo but unfortunately that never happened," the ex-Manchester United, Atletico Madrid and Inter Milan player said, reports Xinhua.

"I'm a fan of Sao Paulo, through my father. I know the club's training facilities well because he was a coach thereafter he finished playing."

Forlan said he also has a "soft spot" for Internacional, where he scored 22 goals in 55 matches from 2012 to 2014.

"Those are the two clubs that I'd really like to coach," added Forlan, who was voted the best player of the 2010 World Cup.

Having ended his playing days in 2018, Forlan is currently the head coach of his boyhood club Penarol. Forlan, who played for Manchester United and Atletico Madrid, retired last year from the professional game.

Forlan, 40, who also played for the likes of Inter and Villarreal, along with a memorable run with Atletico Madrid during a fine career in Europe, confirmed his retirement on Tuesday.

Forlan started his professional career with Independiente in Argentina before earning a move to Man United in January 2002. He won the Premier League with Manchester United in 2002-03 and the FA Cup the following season before joining Villarreal in 2004.