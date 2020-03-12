Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Coronavirus outbreak: La Liga suspended as Real basketball player tests positive

The Spanish La Liga on Thursday decided to suspend its next two match days after Real Madrid, who were to play on one of the matchdays, said that it has placed its players and staff under quarantine after one of the members of its basketball team tested positive for coronavirus.

"La Liga has decided given the circumstances that have come to light this morning, such as the quarantine put in place at Real Madrid and possible positive cases at other clubs, to continue with the next phase of the protocol of action against COVID-19," said the Spanish top flight in its statement.

"In accordance with measures established in the Royal Decree 664/1997 of May 12, it has been agreed that the competition will be suspended for the next two matchdays."

The league also said that the decision will be "re-evaluated after the completion of the quarantines undertaken in the affected clubs and in other possible situations that may arise."

Real Madrid, who were set to face Eibar on Saturday, said on Thursday that it has placed the first team of its football team and basketball team under quarantine after a member of the latter tested positive.

"The recommendation of remaining in quarantine has been followed with immediate effect, with this measure applied to both the basketball and football first teams, given that the two squads share the facilities at Real Madrid City," said Real in its statement.

"In addition, a decision has been made to close our training ground and it is recommended that all Real Madrid staff who work at Real Madrid City remain in quarantine."