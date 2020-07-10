Champions League: Manchester City, Real Madrid, Barcelona learn quarter-final and semi-final fate

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Champions League draw

Champions League 2019/20 could witness the long-awaited Cristiano Ronaldo versus Lionel Messi battle in the semifinals of Juventus beat Lyon in the round of 16 and one between Manchester City and Real Madrid in the quarters while Barcelona survives against Napoli in the last 16 and beats one between Chelsea and Bayern Munich in the last 8. Meanwhile, Pep Guardiola could be up against his former club if City maintain dominance over Real Madrid in the last 16, and then edge past one between Juventus and Lyon in the quarters.

UEFA on Friday announced the quarter-final and semifinal draw for the 2019/20 season while adding that all the matches will be played in Lisbon, Portugal. All five former Champions League winners- Real Madrid, Juventus, Barcelona, Chelsea and Bayern Munich - have been stacked on one side of the draw to reach the final on August 23 at the Stadium of Light in Lisbon. The other side will be between three-time finalist Atlético Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain, Atalanta and Leipzig.

Prior to the lockdown, only four teams had reached the quarters - Leipzig, Atletico Madrid, Atalanta and PSG. Meanwhile, for the rest eight teams on the draws list have all had their opening leg of the round of 16 matches.

Quarterfinals, Aug. 12-15

Real Madrid (Spain) or Manchester City (England) vs. Lyon (France) or Juventus (Italy)

Leipzig (Germany) vs. Atlético Madrid (Spain)

Napoli (Italy) or Barcelona (Spain) vs. Chelsea (England) or Bayern Munich (Germany)

Atalanta (Italy) vs. Paris Saint-Germain (France)

Semifinals, Aug. 18-19

Real Madrid (Spain)/Manchester City (England) or Lyon (France)/Juventus (Italy) vs. Napoli (Italy)/Barcelona (Spain) or Chelsea (England)/Bayern Munich (Germany)

Leipzig (Germany) or Atlético Madrid (Spain) vs. Atalanta (Italy) or Paris Saint-Germain (France)

Final, Aug. 23

Semifinal winners

