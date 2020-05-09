'Whenever Dhoni is around, he would sit with us and share his experiences': Indian footballer Anirudh Thapa

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES/TWITTER Indian footballer Anirudh Thapa lauded MS Dhoni and opened up on how Dhoni is always willing to share his experiences.

Indian footballer Anirudh Thapa, during a live session, talked about former Indian cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni. The Chennaiyin FC midfielder lauded MS Dhoni for his humble personality and hailed his cricket career. Dhoni is currently the co-owner of Chennaiyin FC with Vita Dani and Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan.

Thapa opened up on how Dhoni would spend time with the boys whenever he used to visit his team, stating that he would share his experiences with them.

"He's my favourite cricketer. He led the Indian team, won the World Cup after 28 years.. all-time successful wicketkeeper-batsman! What can I say about him!" Thapa began.

🗣️ @AnirudhThapa: Whenever he's around, @msdhoni always sit with us at the team lunch and share his experiences with us. He's an absolute legend, but he's also such a humble guy. Hats 👒 off to you, Thala! 🙏#BackTheBlue 💙 #BlueTigers 🐯 #IndianFootball ⚽ pic.twitter.com/FQnAP8QdoI — Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) May 9, 2020

"The good thing about him is that whenever he's around, he would always sit with us at the team lunch and share his experiences with us. He's a very down to earth guy. Whenever someone used to call him, he was like 'no, let me talk to the boys here'. He used to talk about his cricket journey, his struggles, what he did and where he is.

"He would tell us about the feeling when they won the world cup (in 2011). That is something I will always embrace. He is a nice guy and a humble man. Whenever he is around, he is always talking to the boys.

"Whatever he has done, how successful he is, we can all see that. So hats off to you, Thala!"

MS Dhoni has been away from cricketing action ever since the 2019 World Cup semifinal. He was slated to make a comeback to cricket in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League. However, the tournament was postponed indefinitely due to the outbreak of novel coronavirus.

