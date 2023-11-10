"You have to say yes or..": Sourav Ganguly reveals Rohit Sharma wasn't keen to lead India after Kohli resigned

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Rohit Sharma

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly has made a startling revelation that Rohit Sharma wasn't keen to take up full time captaincy after Virat Kohli stepped down as captain across all formats. The last couple of 2021 and the early 2022 was a controversial period in Indian cricket when Kohli voluntarily stepped down as the T20I captain but was willing to continue at the helm in the other two formats.

But the selectors were of the view the view that there should only be one captain in white-ball cricket and hastily announced Rohit as ODI ansd T20I captain. The decision to remove Kohli from the helm in ODIs shocked many and then the man stepped down from Test captaincy too after India lost the Test series in South Africa. Rohit Sharma was then also announced the Test captain but Ganguly who was then the BCCI President, has revealed that the former wasn't ready to take up full time captaincy.

Ganguly had to convinced Rohit somehow to take up the mantle of Indian cricket at that stage with no one in sight for the role. However, now he is happy that the Mumbai cricketer is scoring runs for the team upfront and leading from the front.

"Rohit [Sharma] didn't want the captaincy because there was a lot of pressure on playing all formats - it had gone to a stage where I told him you have to say yes or I will announce your name. I am happy he has taken it now he is leading from the front and you guys can check the results," Ganguly said in an interview to Kolkata TV.

For the unversed, Rohit Sharma's aggressive approach at the top has benefitted India a lot in the ongoing World Cup. He has scored 442 runs in eight matches thus far at a strike-rate of 122.78 with 22 sixes to his name.

