MI vs RR: Yashasvi Jaiswal hits his maiden IPL century, becomes 4th youngest player to do so

Follow us on Image Source : AP Yashasvi jaiswal hits ton

Yashasvi Jaiswal smashes his maiden century of the Indian Premier league in the Rajasthan Royals match against Mumbai Indians on Sunday. He became the 7th player from RR to register a ton. In the 1000th game of IPL, Jaiswal smashed an impressive 100 off just 53 balls. Jaiswal also became the fourth youngest player in the IPL history to score a hundred.

Jaiswal registered the highest total of IPL 2023 so far as he scored 124 runs off 62 balls before getting dismissed by Arshad Khan's delivery. In the game, he hit 16 fours and 8 sixes to guide his team closer to a massive total.

Jaiswal became the 7th RR player to hit century after Jos Buttler, Ajinkya Rahane, Sanju Samson, Shane Watson, Yusuf Pathan, and Ben Stokes to reach the feat.

Image Source : APJaiswal in action

The 21-year-old surpassed Sanju Samson in the list of youngest players to hit ton in the IPL. He also became the leading run-scorer of the 2023 edition so far by leaving behind Faf du Plessis and scoring 428 runs.

List of Youngest players to score an IPL century -

19y, 253 days - Manish Pandey (RCB) vs Deccan Chargers, 2009

20y, 218 days - Rishabh Pant (DC) vs SRH, 2018

20y, 289 days - Devdutt Padikkal (RCB) vs RR, 2021

21y, 123 days - Yashasvi Jaiswal (RR) vs MI, 2023

22y, 151 days - Sanju Samson (DC) vs RPS, 2017

Latest Cricket News