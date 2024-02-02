Yashasvi Jaiswal enters elite list featuring Sachin Tendulkar after smashing maiden Test century at home

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Yashasvi Jaiswal

Yashasvi Jaiswal has hogged the headlines for India on the opening day of the second Test against England. After opening the innings, the left-hander has batted superbly keeping the opposition bowlers at bay right through. He started tentatively but grew in confidence as the day progressed helping India attain ascendancy after a slow and poor start.

The 22-year-old started opening his hands especially in the second session and reached his second Test hundred with a massive six down the ground over long-on. In only his sixth Test match, Jaiswal has two centuries to his name with the first ton coming on debut in the West Indies. With his latest exploits, the youngster has become the fourth Indian cricketer to cross the three-digit mark in the longest form of the game both home and away before turning 23.

The other three Indian cricketers to achieve this unique distinction are Ravi Shastri, Vinod Kambli and Sachin Tendulkar. Yashasvi Jaiswal has certainly entered an elite list of players and would be eager to register many more records like this in the upcoming years. He also completed 1000 runs in international cricket during his excellent outing in Vizag even as the left-handed batter will be keen on converting this into a daddy hundred.

Indian players to score both home and away centuries before turning 23

Ravi Shastri Vinod Kambli Sachin Tendulkar Yashasvi Jaiswal

Other India batters miss out

Meanwhile, apart from Jaiswal, the other team India batters missed out on converting their starts. While skipper Rohit Sharma mustered only 14 runs, Shubman Gill was dismissed by James Anderson when he was on 34. Shreyas Iyer and debutant Rajat Patidar also got starts during their stay in the middle but the duo could only score 27 and 32 runs respectively.