Steve Smith concerned about Test cricket's future, hopes for the format to remain priority for Boards

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Indian and Australian PM with captains of both teams during Border Gavaskar Trophy

The former Australian captain Steve Smith is concerned about the future of Test cricket. In the days of franchise cricket growing left, right, and center, the purest format of cricket seems to be under a bit of threat. Australia's noted batter and a modern-day great has put light on his concerns over the format's future.

Speaking during a press conference ahead of Australia's WTC Final against India, Smith stated, "Yes, I am slightly concerned. But, hopefully, Test Cricket still stays alive and well. I think it's in a good place at the moment."

Smith then hoped that the format remains a priority for the cricket boards. “Some of the games we've seen recently have been pretty amazing.

So, for me as, I suppose, a traditionalist, someone that loves Test cricket, I hope it still remains at the front of all the Board's minds and stays alive and well for some time to come.

Meanwhile, Smith also named a few threats for Australia in the marquee clash against India. Smith said that India have quality bowling attacks and their two seamers - Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami are the main guys for the Men in Blue. “I think they've got a good mix obviously of quality seam bowlers. Shami and Siraj, probably their two main guys who have really good skills and I think the Dukes ball suits them nicely," Smith said.

“And then obviously their spinners as well, who bowled really well in all conditions. So, I think they're a good attack and yeah, we're going to have to play well against them this week,” he added.

The modern Aussie great was also asked whether he has the same feeling going into the Test final as he had earlier in the ODI and T20I finals. To which he said, "I haven't thought too much about it in that aspect. It's obviously been a good couple of years of Test cricket and to play in a final of the World Test Championship is pretty special."

Latest Cricket News