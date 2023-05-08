WTC 2023 | Wriddhiman Saha was not part of discussions, Kishan was designated alternative: Report

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Ishan Kishan and Wriddhiman Saha

WTC 2023 | The World Test Championship final is just a month away now and India will be locking horns against Australia in the one-off summit clash. The Indian team has recently made a big change to their squad with KL Rahul being ruled out due to a thigh injury. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) named Ishan Kishan as KL Rahul's replacement in the 15-men squad and also named three stand-by players - Ruturaj Gaikwad, Mukesh Kumar and Suryakumar Yadav.

Meanwhile, many thought that Wriddhiman Saha could be called in by the team as he is looking in good form in IPL 2023. However, according to a report by PTI, Saha was not in discussion and Kishan was the designated alternative for selection. "Kishan was the designated second keeper for Border Gavaskar Trophy. There was no discussion on Wriddhiman Saha," a source privy to the development told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

Notably, Kishan was in India's squad for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy as India missed the services of regular stumper Rishabh Pant, who is recovering from severe injuries. Kishan did not get a game as India preferred going with K S Bharat in the four-match series. Notably, Saha was once told that he is not in plans for the national team as the side looked for a younger deputy for Rishabh Pant. K S Bharat is looked as Pant's under study and he is probably getting his due in Pant's absence.

The Indian board released a statement to confirm the development. "KL Rahul suffered an injury to his right upper thigh while fielding during Match 43rd of TATA IPL 2023 between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore on 1st May. After consultations with specialists, it has been decided that Rahul will undergo surgery at the earliest followed by rehab at the National Cricket Academy for the same. He is ruled out of the upcoming ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia," BCCI wrote, adding, "The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Ishan Kishan as KL Rahul’s replacement.

India have also kept their fingers crossed on the injured duo of Umesh Yadav and Jaydev Unadkat. Yadav has begun low intense bowling and Unadkat's call on his participation will be taken later.

India's squad for WTC 2023 final:

Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, KS Bharat (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Ishan Kishan (wk).

