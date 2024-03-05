Mumbai Indians captain Harmanpreet Kaur returns, MI-DC make key changes for top of table clash

Follow us on Image Source : X Meg Lanning and Harmanpreet Kaur.

Mumbai Indians skipper Harmanpreet Kaur has made a return after missing two matches for MI due to a niggle. MI and Delhi Capitals are up against each other for their rematch in the WPL 2024 as Delhi hosts its first game of the season. Both sides have made a few key changes.

The defending champions have made two changes to their playing XI for the clash against Delhi. Kaur and Shabnim Ismail are back in the side for Issy Wong and Keerthana Balakrishnan, while DC have made a solitary change by bringing back Marizanne Kapp for Annabel Sutherland.

"We'll bowl first. Don't have experience with this pitch, so bowling first is the better option. I'm feeling good, nice to be back, new day and looking forward to it. Two changes - myself and Ismail back, Wong and Balakrishnan miss out. We're doing a great job and we want to continue. Hopeful of getting good support from the crowd," Kaur said at the toss.

"It's a nice venue to play - just one change for us. Kappy comes back tonight, she replaces Annabel. We've got the squad to handle any conditions. We have got better with each game, different players standing up at different times, it's important to keep winning though," DC captain Lanning said after the flip of the coin.

All the three players were out due to niggles. Kapp and Ismail were out for one game, whereas Kaur missed the last two matches due to a niggle.

The Women's Premier League heads to Delhi for the first time. The previous 11 matches were played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, while the rest 11 including the Eliminator and the final will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. The DC vs MI rematch is the clash between the table-toppers. DC and MI have won three of their first four matches with the former holding the top spot due to a better Net run rate. DC have an NRR of 1.251, while MI sit on second with an NRR of 0.402.

Playing XIs:

Mumbai Indians Women (Playing XI): Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia(w), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, S Sajana, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Saika Ishaque, Shabnim Ismail

Delhi Capitals Women (Playing XI): Meg Lanning(c), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Jess Jonassen, Taniya Bhatia(w), Arundhati Reddy, Titas Sadhu, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav