WPL 2023: UP Warriorz announce Deepti Sharma as vice captain of team for Women's tournament

WPL 2023: Women's Premier League franchise UP Warriorz on Saturday announced India's all-rounder Deepti Sharma as the vice-captain of their side. Sharma, who was bought for 2.6 Cr by the franchise in the WPL auctions, is an integral part of the Indian team. The franchise had earlier named Australia's Alyssa Healy as their captain.

Deepti Sharma is the third most expensive player of the inaugural Women's Premier League and was signed for a value of 2.60 Cr. She was considered to be among the captain choices but the franchise preferred the dangerous Aussie batter Healy to take the top role. Taking to social media, the franchisee wrote, "From UP. For UP. Our Warrior vice-captain Deepti Sharma."

Speaking on the occasion, Sharma said in a statement, "Along with captain Alyssa Healy, and the other senior players, we hope we can make the team function well and play some fantastic cricket. We hope our performances in the WPL can become a source of inspiration for the young women athletes in UP and we are keenly awaiting the start of the tournament."

England's Jon Lewis is the team's coach, while Anju Jain is the assistant. Former Australian cricketers Ashley Noffke is the bowling coach while four-time world champion Lisa Sthalekar is the team's mentor.

The Women's Premier League is slated from March 4-26 in Mumbai's Brabourne and DY Patil Stadium. Aussie star Alyssa Healy earlier pipped India's Deepti Sharma to be named as the captain of the UP Warriorz team in the WPL 2023. Warriorz shared the announcement on their social media. "Five-time T20 World Cup Champion, cricket world cup winner, explosive wicketkeeper batter. Presenting the leader of our Warriorz Alyssa Healy," Warriorz wrote on Twitter.

UP Warriorz squad:

Sophie Ecclestone, Deepti Sharma, Tahlia McGrath, Shabnim Ismail, Alyssa Healy, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Parshavi Chopra, Shweta Sehrawat, S Yashasri, Kiran Navgire, Grace Harris, Devika Vaidya, Lauren Bell, Laxmi Yadav, Simran Shaikh

