World Cup 2023: Virat Kohli goes top in scoring chart, Santner, Bumrah clash for top spot in bowling chart

Image Source : GETTY Mohammed Shami and Virat Kohli vs New Zealand in Dharamsala on October 22

India continued their unbeaten run in the World Cup 2023 with a thumping four-wicket win over New Zealand to claim the top spot in the points table. Both India and New Zealand clashed for the apex position at Dharamsala's HPCA Stadium with the Men in Blue emerging as winners.

New Zealand slipped to the second position and remain strong contenders to finish in the top four. Cricket fans also witnessed that big shuffle in the leaderboard for most runs and wickets in the tournament after India's four-wicket win over the Kiwis.

Virat Kohli smashed 95 runs to go top in the scoring chart today. He surpassed his teammate and India captain Rohit Sharma in the list with the latter scoring 46 runs against New Zealand. Kohli has scored 354 runs in five innings at an average of 118.00 and a strike rate of 90.53 with one hundred and three fifties in the tournament while Rohit gives tough competition for the top spot with 311 runs.

Most runs in World Cup 2023:

Virat Kohli - 354 runs in 5 innings Rohit Sharma - 311 runs in 5 innings Mohammad Rizwan - 294 runs in 4 innings Rachin Ravindra - 290 runs in 5 innings Daryl Mitchell - 268 runs in 5 innings

In bowling, Mitchell Santner lost his top place for some time but reclaimed it with one wicket against India. Jasprit Bumrah remains in the second position with 11 wickets in 5 innings after one more wicket in Dharamsala.

Most wickets in World Cup 2023:

Mitchell Santner - 12 wickets in 5 innings Jasprit Bumrah - 11 wickets in 5 innings Dilshan Madushanka - 11 wickets in 4 innings Matt Henry - 10 wickets in 5 innings Shaheen Afridi - 9 wickets in 4 innings Adam Zampa - 9 wickets in 4 innings

