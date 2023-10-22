World Cup 2023: Virat Kohli goes top in scoring chart, Santner, Bumrah clash for top spot in bowling chart

Sunday, October 22, 2023
     
Virat Kohli scored 95 runs off 104 balls during India's recent World Cup 2023 game against New Zealand at Dharamsala's HPCA Stadium on Sunday and has scored 354 runs in 5 innings in the tournament, 43 runs more than his teammate Rohit Sharma.

Sumeet Kavthale Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: October 22, 2023 23:44 IST
Mohammed Shami and Virat Kohli vs New Zealand in Dharamsala
Image Source : GETTY Mohammed Shami and Virat Kohli vs New Zealand in Dharamsala on October 22

India continued their unbeaten run in the World Cup 2023 with a thumping four-wicket win over New Zealand to claim the top spot in the points table. Both India and New Zealand clashed for the apex position at Dharamsala's HPCA Stadium with the Men in Blue emerging as winners.

New Zealand slipped to the second position and remain strong contenders to finish in the top four. Cricket fans also witnessed that big shuffle in the leaderboard for most runs and wickets in the tournament after India's four-wicket win over the Kiwis.

Virat Kohli smashed 95 runs to go top in the scoring chart today. He surpassed his teammate and India captain Rohit Sharma in the list with the latter scoring 46 runs against New Zealand. Kohli has scored 354 runs in five innings at an average of 118.00 and a strike rate of 90.53 with one hundred and three fifties in the tournament while Rohit gives tough competition for the top spot with 311 runs.

Most runs in World Cup 2023:

  1. Virat Kohli - 354 runs in 5 innings
  2. Rohit Sharma - 311 runs in 5 innings 
  3. Mohammad Rizwan - 294 runs in 4 innings
  4. Rachin Ravindra - 290 runs in 5 innings
  5. Daryl Mitchell - 268 runs in 5 innings

In bowling, Mitchell Santner lost his top place for some time but reclaimed it with one wicket against India. Jasprit Bumrah remains in the second position with 11 wickets in 5 innings after one more wicket in Dharamsala.

Most wickets in World Cup 2023:

  1. Mitchell Santner - 12 wickets in 5 innings
  2. Jasprit Bumrah - 11 wickets in 5 innings
  3. Dilshan Madushanka - 11 wickets in 4 innings
  4. Matt Henry - 10 wickets in 5 innings
  5. Shaheen Afridi - 9 wickets in 4 innings
  6. Adam Zampa - 9 wickets in 4 innings

