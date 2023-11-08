World Cup 2023 Points Table: Netherlands' campaign ends with huge loss, England boost Champions Trophy hopes

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Ben Stokes and Moeen Ali against Netherlands on November 8

England finally ended their five-match losing streak with a dominating 160-run win against Netherlands in the 40th match of the World Cup 2023 on Wednesday, November 8. A win boosted England in the points table with a considerable jump and a defeat ended Netherlands hopes for the semifinal qualification.

The star all-rounder Ben Stokes emerged as a hero for the defending champions as he smashed a maiden World Cup hundred to help England leave the bottom place. Having already knocked out from the semifinal race, the Three Lions are eyeing the ICC Champions Trophy 2024 qualification and they need to finish the ongoing World Cup in the top seven.

A second win of the 2023 edition helped them gather four points, on level with Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Netherlands but their huge 160-run win boosted their net run rate. England are now occupying the seventh position in the standings and can hang on to it if they win their last game against Pakistan on November 11.

Netherlands are also targeting a top-seven finish but they face the table topper India in their final game and stand very little chance to escape the bottom spot. Meanwhile, New Zealand, Pakistan and Afghanistan are chasing the last semifinal berth with each team having a game in their hand.

World Cup 2023 Points Table after England vs Netherlands match

Teams Matches played Won Lost Tied No Result Points Net Run Rate (NRR) India 8 8 0 0 0 16 2.456 South Africa 8 6 2 0 0 12 1.370 Australia 8 6 2 0 0 12 0.861 New Zealand 8 4 4 0 0 8 0.398 Pakistan 8 4 4 0 0 8 0.036 Afghanistan 8 4 4 0 0 8 -0.338 England 8 2 6 0 0 4 -0.885 Bangladesh 8 2 6 0 0 4 -1.142 Sri Lanka 8 2 6 0 0 4 -1.160 Netherlands 8 2 6 0 0 4 -1.635

