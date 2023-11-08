Wednesday, November 08, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. World Cup 2023 Points Table: Netherlands' campaign ends with huge loss, England boost Champions Trophy hopes

World Cup 2023 Points Table: Netherlands' campaign ends with huge loss, England boost Champions Trophy hopes

World Cup 2023 Points Table: England registered their only second win of the tournament by beating Netherlands by 160 runs and jumped to seventh position in the standings. Netherlands slipped to the bottom and witnessed the end of their hopes for the semifinal.

Sumeet Kavthale Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: November 08, 2023 22:12 IST
Ben Stokes and Moeen Ali against Netherlands on November 8
Image Source : GETTY Ben Stokes and Moeen Ali against Netherlands on November 8

England finally ended their five-match losing streak with a dominating 160-run win against Netherlands in the 40th match of the World Cup 2023 on Wednesday, November 8. A win boosted England in the points table with a considerable jump and a defeat ended Netherlands hopes for the semifinal qualification.

The star all-rounder Ben Stokes emerged as a hero for the defending champions as he smashed a maiden World Cup hundred to help England leave the bottom place. Having already knocked out from the semifinal race, the Three Lions are eyeing the ICC Champions Trophy 2024 qualification and they need to finish the ongoing World Cup in the top seven.

A second win of the 2023 edition helped them gather four points, on level with Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Netherlands but their huge 160-run win boosted their net run rate. England are now occupying the seventh position in the standings and can hang on to it if they win their last game against Pakistan on November 11.

Netherlands are also targeting a top-seven finish but they face the table topper India in their final game and stand very little chance to escape the bottom spot. Meanwhile, New Zealand, Pakistan and Afghanistan are chasing the last semifinal berth with each team having a game in their hand.

Related Stories
New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Weather Forecast: Rain to end New Zealand's hopes of making World Cup semis

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Weather Forecast: Rain to end New Zealand's hopes of making World Cup semis

Ben Stokes' World Cup ton ends Netherlands' campaign, keeps England alive in Champions Trophy race

Ben Stokes' World Cup ton ends Netherlands' campaign, keeps England alive in Champions Trophy race

'Greatest allrounder of all time' - Plaudits galore as Ben Stokes lifts England from abyss

'Greatest allrounder of all time' - Plaudits galore as Ben Stokes lifts England from abyss

World Cup 2023 Points Table after England vs Netherlands match

Teams Matches played Won Lost Tied No Result Points Net Run Rate (NRR)
India 8 8 0 0 0 16 2.456
South Africa 8 6 2 0 0 12 1.370
Australia 8 6 2 0 0 12 0.861
New Zealand 8 4 4 0 0 8 0.398
Pakistan 8 4 4 0 0 8 0.036
Afghanistan 8 4 4 0 0 8 -0.338
England 8 2 6 0 0 4 -0.885
Bangladesh 8 2 6 0 0 4 -1.142
Sri Lanka 8 2 6 0 0 4 -1.160
Netherlands 8 2 6 0 0 4 -1.635

Latest Cricket News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related Cricket News

Latest News