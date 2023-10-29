World Cup 2023 Points Table: India dethrone South Africa to reclaim top spot, England slump further

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY India vs England at World Cup 2023 on Oct 29

England suffered their fifth defeat of the World Cup 2023 with a huge 100-run defeat against invincible India on Sunday, October 29. A win boosted India to the top of the World Cup 2023 points table while the Three Lions further slumped with just two points after six games.

The defending champions were bowled out on just 129 runs while chasing a tough 230-run target at Lucknow's Ekana Cricket Stadium. England struggle at the bottom of the table but somehow technically remain alive in the race for the semifinal qualification.

England have three games remaining in the group stages and another defeat will end their hopes for the knockout stages. They are unlikely to salvage anything even if they win all the remaining three matches as their negative net run rate will play a deciding role.

On the other hand, the unbeaten Indian side reclaimed the apex position from South Africa. Another win or favourable results from other teams' fixtures will confirm their berth in the semifinal for sure. South Africa slipped to second place after After India's win while New Zealand and Australia remain in the top four with no changes.

World Cup 2023 Points Table after India vs England match

Teams Matches played Won Lost Tied No Result Points Net Run Rate (NRR) India 6 6 0 0 0 12 1.405 South Africa 6 5 1 0 0 10 2.032 New Zealand 6 4 2 0 0 8 1.232 Australia 6 4 2 0 0 8 0.970 Sri Lanka 5 2 3 0 0 4 -0.205 Pakistan 6 2 4 0 0 4 -0.387 Afghanistan 5 2 3 0 0 4 -0.969 Netherlands 6 2 4 0 0 4 -1.277 Bangladesh 6 1 5 0 0 2 -1.338 England 6 1 5 0 0 2 -1.652

Sri Lanka and Afghanistan clash in the next game of the tournament and the winner of the game will enter the race for the semifinal with potential six points from six games.

