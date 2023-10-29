Sunday, October 29, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. World Cup 2023 Points Table: India dethrone South Africa to reclaim top spot, England slump further

World Cup 2023 Points Table: India dethrone South Africa to reclaim top spot, England slump further

Rohit Sharma-led Indian team recorded their biggest win against England in ODI World Cup history to continue their red-hot form in the 2023 edition. With 2 points in 6 games, England remain at the bottom of the points table.

Sumeet Kavthale Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: October 29, 2023 22:11 IST
India vs England at World Cup 2023 on Oct 29
Image Source : GETTY India vs England at World Cup 2023 on Oct 29

England suffered their fifth defeat of the World Cup 2023 with a huge 100-run defeat against invincible India on Sunday, October 29. A win boosted India to the top of the World Cup 2023 points table while the Three Lions further slumped with just two points after six games.

The defending champions were bowled out on just 129 runs while chasing a tough 230-run target at Lucknow's Ekana Cricket Stadium. England struggle at the bottom of the table but somehow technically remain alive in the race for the semifinal qualification.

England have three games remaining in the group stages and another defeat will end their hopes for the knockout stages. They are unlikely to salvage anything even if they win all the remaining three matches as their negative net run rate will play a deciding role.

On the other hand, the unbeaten Indian side reclaimed the apex position from South Africa. Another win or favourable results from other teams' fixtures will confirm their berth in the semifinal for sure. South Africa slipped to second place after After India's win while New Zealand and Australia remain in the top four with no changes. 

Related Stories
WATCH | Jasprit Bumrah removes Dawid Malan, Joe Root to dent England's chase early

WATCH | Jasprit Bumrah removes Dawid Malan, Joe Root to dent England's chase early

WATCH | Kuldeep Yadav outfoxes Jos Buttler with 'Ball of World Cup 2023' to leave England reeling

WATCH | Kuldeep Yadav outfoxes Jos Buttler with 'Ball of World Cup 2023' to leave England reeling

Invincible India register biggest World Cup win over England to reclaim top spot on points table

Invincible India register biggest World Cup win over England to reclaim top spot on points table

World Cup 2023 Points Table after India vs England match

Teams Matches played Won Lost Tied No Result Points Net Run Rate (NRR)
India 6 6 0 0 0 12 1.405
South Africa 6 5 1 0 0 10 2.032
New Zealand 6 4 2 0 0 8 1.232
Australia 6 4 2 0 0 8 0.970
Sri Lanka 5 2 3 0 0 4 -0.205
Pakistan 6 2 4 0 0 4 -0.387
Afghanistan 5 2 3 0 0 4 -0.969
Netherlands 6 2 4 0 0 4 -1.277
Bangladesh 6 1 5 0 0 2 -1.338
England 6 1 5 0 0 2 -1.652

Sri Lanka and Afghanistan clash in the next game of the tournament and the winner of the game will enter the race for the semifinal with potential six points from six games.

Latest Cricket News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related Cricket News

Latest News