Australia survive plucky New Zealand scare in trans-Tasman thriller after openers, Cummins star with bat

Australia survived a brave New Zealand to register their fourth win of the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup on the bounce in Dharamsala on Saturday, October 28. 388 played 383 as, despite a flurry of wickets in the end, the stubborn New Zealand side just didn't give up even when the required rate reached in the range of 14-15. Jimmy Neesham, who found himself at the receiving end of a 27-run over with Australian skipper Pat Cummins going great guns, played out of his skin to nearly get his side home, but it wasn't to be as the five-time champions prevailed by five runs while the Kiwis suffered their second loss on the trot.

More to follow...

