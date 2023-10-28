Saturday, October 28, 2023
     
  5. Australia survive plucky New Zealand scare in trans-Tasman thriller after openers, Cummins star with bat

Australia survive plucky New Zealand scare in trans-Tasman thriller after openers, Cummins star with bat

No game went to the last over in the first 25 matches and the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup has seen thrillers in the last two encounters as after PAK-SA, Australia and New Zealand played a high-scoring nail-biter in Dharamsala with the five-time champions prevailing by just five runs.

Anshul Gupta Written By: Anshul Gupta @oyegupta_ New Delhi Published on: October 28, 2023 18:39 IST
Image Source : AP Australia prevailed over New Zealand in a nail-biter in Dharamsala by just 5 runs

Australia survived a brave New Zealand to register their fourth win of the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup on the bounce in Dharamsala on Saturday, October 28. 388 played 383 as, despite a flurry of wickets in the end, the stubborn New Zealand side just didn't give up even when the required rate reached in the range of 14-15. Jimmy Neesham, who found himself at the receiving end of a 27-run over with Australian skipper Pat Cummins going great guns, played out of his skin to nearly get his side home, but it wasn't to be as the five-time champions prevailed by five runs while the Kiwis suffered their second loss on the trot.

More to follow...

