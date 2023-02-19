Women's T20 World Cup: Harmanpreet Kaur eyes history as India chase semifinals spot in tournament

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY India's Kaur on brink of historical feats

Women's T20 World Cup: The Indian Women's team captain Harmanpreet Kaur is on brink of major world records in T20Is as her team is set to face Ireland in the tournament on Monday. The Women in Blue are looking to book their spot in the semifinals of the tournament and will need to be at their best against the Irish side. Kaur has recently surpassed Rohit Sharma's World record of most T20I appearances and finds herself on edge of some other milestones.

Harmanpreet Kaur set to become 1st Player in World to do this

Kaur played her 149th T20I against England on Sunday and shattered Rohit Sharma's record for most appearances (148) in the shortest format. When she takes the field against Ireland, Kaur will become the first player- across Men and Women's cricket, to feature in 150 T20I matches. In Women's cricket, New Zealand's Suzie Bates is the next player with the most matches in T20Is.



Kaur on brink of a batting milestone

The Indian maestro is also on brink of a huge batting milestone in Women's cricket. The right-handed batter is just 7 runs away from becoming the fourth in the world and the first Indian to hit 3000 runs in T20Is. She currently has scored 2993 and will fancy her chances to achieve the feat against Ireland. In Women's cricket, Suzie Bates is the leading run-scorer with 3764 runs. Australia's Meg Lanning (3346) follows her on second, while West Indies' Stafanie Taylor (3166) stands on third.

The Indian Women's Cricket team on Saturday suffered their first defeat in the Women's T20 World Cup 2023. Harmanpreet Kaur's India fell 11 runs short against England's 151-run total at St George's Park, Gqeberha. With this India's wait to beat England in T20 World Cups continues.

India will now look to beat Ireland to have a healthy chance of qualifying for the semifinals of the tournament. The match will be played at St George's Park, Gqeberha at 6:30 PM IST.

