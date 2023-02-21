Women's T20I Rankings: Players register new career highs amid ongoing T20 World Cup

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Latest Women's T20I Rankings out

Women's T20I Rankings: The ongoing ICC T20 Women's World Cup has been an absolute treat so far. Australia are the defending champions of their title and the Indian team is all set to clash with them in the semi-finals of the marquee tournament. As far as the Indian team is concerned, the Australians have been a nemesis for them, especially in the multi-nation tournament format. The International Cricket Council (ICC) released a fresh set of women's rankings which saw international stars being rewarded with career-high ratings.

India's Richa Ghosh has been spectacular in the tournament so far. The 19-year-old failed to impress in the match against Ireland, but before this, she registered scores of 31*, 44*, and 47* against sides like Pakistan, West Indies, and England. Ghosh made gains of 58 rating points after India's match against England, but her first ball duck against Ireland made her drop valuable points but somehow she has managed to hold on to the 20th overall spot on the latest T20I batter rankings.

New Zealand's Lea Tahuhu as of now is tied for most wickets in the ongoing tournament. The 32-year-old has taken eight wickets so far and has achieved a career-best rating on the latest list for T20I bowlers. The 22-year-old Amelia Kerr also scaled new heights in the ongoing tournament which is being played in South Africa. Amelia has been pretty decent in the tournament and she has been highly rewarded. Pakistan's Nida Dar also reached a new career high whereas Australia pacer Darcie Brown jumped 10 spots and now she is eighth on the list for bowlers.

There have been plenty of changes in the top 10 rankings as per the list released by the International Cricket Council (ICC). Tahlia McGrath from Australia and Sophie Ecclestone from England have maintained healthy leads and they are at the top of their list in their respective categories.

