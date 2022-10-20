Follow us on Image Source : WINDIES CRICKET/TWITTER Team West Indies

WI vs IRE, T20 World Cup Live Streaming: When and where to watch West Indies vs Ireland on TV, online in India

Ireland are set to lock horns with West Indies in the 11th match of the T20 World Cup on Friday. In their previous matches the West Indies team beat Zimbabwe and Team Ireland defeated Scotland. Both the teams will want to carry momentum from their victories.

Here are all live streaming details:

When will the Ireland vs West Indies match be played?

The match will be played on 21st October, Friday.

What is the venue for the Ireland vs West Indies match?

The match will be played at the Bellerive Oval, Hobart.

At what time will the Ireland vs West Indies match start?

The match will begin at 9:30 AM IST.

Where can we watch the Ireland vs West Indies match?

The match will be broadcasted on Star Sports Network.

The match will be live streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app.

What are the full squads?

Ireland: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie, Lorcan Tucker, Gareth Delany, Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, Stephen Doheny, George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Simi Singh, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little, Conor Olphert, Graham Hume, Fionn Hand.

West Indies: Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran, Johnson Charles, Evin Lewis, Shamarh Brooks, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Odean Smith, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy, Brandon King, Raymon Reifer, Sheldon Cottrell, Yannic Cariah.

