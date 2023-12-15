WI vs ENG: Brandon King, Rovman Powell help West Indies beat England in 2nd T20I, hosts lead series 2-0

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Brandon King (right), Rovman Powell (left).

Riding on Brandon King's power-hitting masterclass, the West Indies defeated England in the second T20I of the ongoing five-match series to take a 2-0 lead.

Playing at the National Cricket Stadium in St George's, Grenada, West Indies posted 176 on the board after being sent in by the visitors and it turned out to be ten runs too many at the end.

Player of the Match (POTM) King was remarkably brilliant throughout the course of his knock as he powered his way to 82* off 52 balls at a sensational strike rate of 157.69.

King thoroughly entertained the crowd that had gathered at the venue to cheer for the home team. His power-packed performance saw him smash eight fours and five maximums and carried his bat.

The Windies could have aggregated more runs had King gotten more support from the top or the middle order batters. However, a quick-fire 50 off 28 balls by skipper Rovman Powell during the middle of the innings took the burden away a bit from King's shoulders.

Powell struck at an even better strike rate (178.57) than his opener and pummelled the England attack. He hit three fours and five sixes during his outstanding knock and made sure that the innings didn't go downhill.

Powell completed his half-century with a six down the ground and holed out while targeting the same area of the field on the next delivery.

England were dented early before they could take off as skipper Jos Buttler fell to Akeal Hosein at an individual score of five. Will Jacks and Phil Salt did add 46 runs for the second wicket but it came off 32 balls.

Both players departed in quick succession subsequently and it put a lot of pressure on the English order. Though Sam Curran scored a valiant half-century (50 off 32 balls), he couldn't really kick on to make it a match-winning one.

Moeen Ali (22* off 13 balls) threw some punches lower down the order but it was too little too late for the Three Lions by then as they got restricted to 166/7 in their 20 overs.

The Men in Maroon are leading the five-match series 2-0, with three games to go.

Latest Cricket News