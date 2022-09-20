WATCH: Virat Kohli explains what is 'lappa' shot

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Virat Kohli in action.

Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli is set to feature in India's first T20I game against Australia in Mohali on Tuesday. The Indian batting star has found most of his mojo as he had a stellar Asia Cup campaign. Ahead of Tuesday's clash between World No.1 T20I side India and current T20 World champions Australia, a video was posted by Puma Cricket where Kohli shared some light moments.

Virat Kohli, a Delhi-born cricketer explained what is 'Lappa' shot in street cricket. In a video posted by Puma Cricket, Virat is asked what is Lappa shot in street cricket to which the 2011 World Cup winner is first left in splits before shedding light on the shot. He also recalled his days of street cricket.

"Lappa is a slog over mid-wicket. A guy who doesn't probably know how to bat well knows only one shot which is lappa. We have played a lot like this. And there were a lot of players who knew only this shot, just a slog over mid-wicket," Kohli said.

He was also asked what will be his reaction if someone gets out while playing this shot in a pressure situation. "My reaction and team's reaction is obviously a lot of frustration. Everyone is unhappy because getting out on that shot is not acceptable. It is fine if you get out while playing proper cricketing shots," the 33-year-old added.

Virat Kohli notched up his 71st International ton in a T20I game against Afghanistan in the Asia Cup 2022. The Indian fans and Virat himself had to wait for almost three years for a ton but as Virat scored loads of runs in the Asia Cup, the fans shall be relieved. Virat has also equalled Ricky Ponting's record as he became the joint second highest century maker in International Cricket. Now only Legendary Sachin Tendulkar's 100 centuries record stands above Virat Kohli in this tally.

