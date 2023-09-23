WATCH: Umpire comes up with hilarious John Cena gesture with Imran Tahir in his sight during LBW appeal in CPL

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB The umpire came up with a sudden 'you can't see me' gesture in the CPL qualifier

Former South African leg-spinner Imran Tahir, who is still at it at the age of 44, in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) had a bittersweet moment in the first qualifier of the 2023 edition of the tournament as a bowler and a captain of the Guyana Amazon Warriors, one which forced the umpire Nigel Duguid to become John Cena. Yes, you read that right!

Tahir, who is famous for his enthusiastic appeals and celebrations was cock-a-hoop when on the first ball of the fifth over of the Trinbago Knight Riders' innings he trapped Mark Deyal LBW. Tahir was sure that he had got his man but when he appealed, the umpire Duguid came up with John Cena's famous 'you can't see me' gesture indicating that the bowler came in his sight and he couldn't see it properly. Hence, the on-field decision was not out.

Tahir was very sure and hence went for the review straight away and as expected the replays showed three reds with Deyal having to walk back after scoring 15 off just 11 deliveries. Tahir couldn't be stopped as he had not only broken the dangerous partnership but also got the first breakthrough for his side.

The video of the whole incident has gone viral. Watch it here:

That was probably the only happy moment for the Warriors in the second innings as the Knight Riders cruised through the target of 167 to qualify for the final of CPL 2023. Chadwick Walton played an unbeaten knock of 80 off 57 while the likes of Nicholas Pooran and skipper Kieron Pollard contributed with cameos as Knight Riders for their fifth final.

Warriors, who have been the bridesmaid too many times and not the bride, will be hoping to make that second chance count in Qualifier 2 against Jamaica Tallawahs and then stop the Trinbago side from winning their fifth title.

