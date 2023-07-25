Watch: Pakistan bowler Hasan Ali entertains fans as rain plays spoilsport on Day 2 of Colombo Test

Follow us on Image Source : _FARIDKHAN/TWITTER Hasan Ali on Day 2 of SL vs PAK 2nd Test

After rain god emerged victorious in India's second Test match against West Indies, and the fourth Ashes 2023 match, it entered the ongoing Sri Lanka's home Test match against Pakistan on Tuesday, July 25. Due to consistent rain, Only 10 overs of the game were possible on Day 2 of the second Test match at Colombo's Sinhalese Sports Club, leaving fans frustrated.

Pakistan took a narrow lead in the first session but rain washed out the remaining play on Tuesday as umpires call stumps after only 10 overs of play. With a 1-0 lead, Pakistan are in a comfortable position to win the second match and stay at the top of the ICC World Test Championship table.

However, there is a strong weather forecast for rain on Day 3 in Colombo so fans might witness a rain-dominant draw. Pakistan fans will be displeased with rain as they will slip to second place in the WTC table if they fail to win the ongoing Test.

But star Pakistani bowler Hasan Ali seemed in a good mood on Day 2 as he was spotted enjoying the rain. The whole ground was covered with blue covers and Hasan took a long sliding dive and then posed on the covers in all smiles. His activities received a delightful reaction from the Pakistan dressing room, who cheered with claps.

Meanwhile, Hasan is not part of Pakistan's playing eleven for Colombo Test and was also left on the bench for the first Test. Babar Azam-led side entered the game with only two specialist pacers Shaheen Afridi and Naseem Shah and that was enough for them to dominate the game on Day 1.

Naseem picked three wickets while young spinner Abrar Ahmed took four to bowl out Sri Lanka's first innings on just 166 runs. Then Abdullah Shafique and Shan Masood gave Pakistan a flying start with quick fifties with the former currently batting on 87* off 131 with skipper Babar Azam.

