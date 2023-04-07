Watch: MS Dhoni inaugurates 2011 World Cup victory memorial at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE, TWITTER MS Dhoni inaugurated the 2011 World Cup winning memorial

Watch: Former Indian captain MS Dhoni on Friday inaugurated the 2011 World Cup winning memorial at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. This comes five days after India celebrated its 12th anniversary of lifting the World Cup on April 2. The memorial built at the venue is at the location where Dhoni hit the final six to take India over the line.

MS Dhoni's CSK will face Rohit Sharma's MI in the 12th match of IPL 2023. Notably, ahead of the game, Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) opted to honour Dhoni and the Indian team by building a memorial where Dhoni's ball landed. There will be five chairs from the pavilion stand removed.

Watch the Video here:

He was recently presented with the digital collectibles for his unbeaten 91-run knock and his iconic six in a special event in Chennai on Sunday. Notably, the then-India skipper also highlighted on his favourite moment of the day.

"The best feeling was 15-20 minutes (before the winning moment),” “We didn’t need a lot of runs, the partnership was well-placed, there was a lot of dew. And the stadium started to sing Vande Mataram. That atmosphere I feel is very difficult to recreate – maybe in this (upcoming 2023) World Cup, there is a similar scenario, once the stadium, the fans start contributing," Dhoni said.

“You know, it’s a very difficult (atmosphere) one to replicate. But it can only be replicated if the occasion is similar to that (in 2011) and there are like 40, 50 or 60,000 people who are singing. To me, it was not the winning moment, it was 15-20 minutes ago when emotionally I was very high. And at the same time, I wanted to get done with it. We knew that we will win this from here, and it was very difficult for us to lose," he added.

Latest Cricket News